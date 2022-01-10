Halo Infinite Big Team Battle matchmaking fix is 'nearly ready to go' The BTB matchmaking fix is almost ready for the certification process, the step just before releasing it to the public.

Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle has been nigh unplayable for players that are trying to find a game with a large group of friends. Instead of launching into a match, the users are greeted with a volley of matchmaking error messages before being kicked back to the menu. Affected parties will be pleased to hear that a fix is being tested, is approaching the certification process, and is “nearly ready to go”.

In a forum post on January 10, 2022, Community Director Brian “Ske7ch” Jarrard gave Halo Infinite players an update on the Big Team Battle matchmaking situation. In the post, Jarrard informed readers that 343 Industries is aware of the matchmaking issues that are plaguing the playlist for larger Fireteams and that a fix is currently working its way through Quality Assurance before heading off to the certification process.

Jarrard states that a “strike force” worked over the December break to try and find a solution to the problem. So far, the build that is being tested internally has fixed the matchmaking error, though more testing is needed to ensure the hotfix doesn’t negatively impact the retail product.

The team is working to get the fix out as soon as they can, though it is unlikely to be out this week. Players can anticipate an exact release date once the patch has cleared certification.

Beyond the imminent Big Team Battle matchmaking fix, the team is also working on a larger update to be released in February. While it will include fixes for several things, the main point that Jarrard mentions is that it will address instances of cheating. At the moment, cheating is having a negative impact on all aspects of the multiplayer experience.

Until the Big Team Battle fix arrives, anyone that wants to play the large scale mode may need to downsize their Fireteams and queue up to play at the same time. Check out our guide on fixing the “unable to join matchmaking” error message for more assistance and stop by the Halo Infinite page for the latest news and guides.