Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem announced as a standalone expansion to Serious Sam 4 Sam is going to the snowy Russian north in this latest expansion designed by a well-known Serious Sam modding team guided by Croteam.

Serious Sam is a series that has always enjoyed quite the cult status over the years, continuing its legacy with Serious Sam 4 in 2020. Now, a couple years after, Devolver Digital and Croteam are giving Serious Sam fans something new with a standalone expansion to the 2020 game. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem takes Sam to the snowy tundra of northern Russia with deadly new enemies and new weapons and vehicles with which to slay them.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem was announced by Devolver Digital with a trailer on its YouTube channel on January 10, 2022. This new standalone expansion features five new levels that take Sam to the titular icy climates. Therein, players will take new monsters and bosses of all kinds. There will also be a few new toys with which to deal death, not the least of which are snowmobiles and mech suites. That said, it will culminate in the classic Serious Sam mayhem, gunning down hordes of enemies as they come your way trying to cut Sam down.

Interestingly, the Siberian Mayhem isn’t simply a Croteam project, though the regular Serious Sam developer did guide the project. Instead, Timelock Studio was the primary developer behind Serious Sam’s new adventure. It’s an indie studio that has had a hefty hand in the modding scene of Serious Sam for many years already. With two solid and well-acquainted crews handling Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, it seems like it could be quite the extension to the fun Serious Sam 4 brought to us in 2020 when we covered it in our Shacknews review.

What’s more, we won’t be waiting long for Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. The expansion is launching on January 25 on PC. Stay tuned for further details and updates as we get closer to the launch date, right here at Shacknews.