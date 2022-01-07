Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 7: New Year's sales

It's a new year for the Weekend Console Download Deals and we're starting off with some massive sales. All three of the big console makers are putting their best foot forward with their latest sales. Let's start over with Nintendo. You know it's a good sale if there's a first-party Nintendo title involved, because those are so rarely discounted. If you want to pick up Super Mario Maker 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces, or a host of other first-party (and even third-party) games, this is your chance to grab those.
Moving over to PlayStation, Sony has its own first-party lineup up for grabs as part of its Holiday Sale. This sale also includes many of the best games of 2021, including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, and more. Finally, the Xbox Last Chance Sale isn't as expansive as the other two aforementioned promotions, but Xbox does have Battlefield 2042 and is offering a free weekend for Xbox Live Gold users. If you want to see the latest state of the game at a relatively low risk, give it a shot.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NeuroVoider - FREE!
- Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition - FREE!
- I Am Fish - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off) (FREE FOR XBOX LIVE GOLD MEMBERS until 1/9)
- Last Chance Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (40% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)p
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Last Chance Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Holiday Sale
- Deathloop [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.19 (44% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $76.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends with You - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (35% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 22 [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate [PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DIRT 5 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Persona 5 Strikers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- New Year Sale
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Eastward - $22.49 (10% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing - $34.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $26.79 (33% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Grindstone - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - $29.99 (25% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares II - $20.09 (30% off)
- Lost in Random - $19.99 (33% off)
- When the Past was Around - $6.36 (20% off)
- Wargroove - $9.99 (50% off)
- Roki - $7.99 (60% off)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - $12.49 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny - $39.99 (33% off)
- Samurai Warriors 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- FEZ - $11.24 (25% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $25.99 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $34.99 (30% off)
- Bethesda New Year Sale 2021
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (67% off)
- DOOM - $19.99 (50% off)
- Doom (1993) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 3 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Doom 64 - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Quake - $6.99 (30% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chucklefish New Year Sale
- Pathway - $12.79 (20% off)
- INMOST - $11.99 (20% off)
- Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- Boomerang X - $11.99 (40% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $5.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $7.99 (60% off)
- Olija - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pikiniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Ruiner - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- 2K New Year's Sale
- NBA 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K18 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- BioShock Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft: Super Hot Summer
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.49 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Bandai Namco Summer Sunset Sale
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Active Life Outdoor Challenge - $29.99 (40% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (83% off)
- God Eater 3 - $9.59 (83% off)
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Litle Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $7.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $9.59 (85% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM - $7.49 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $16.49 (67% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $11.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $17.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $9.99 (80% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $19.79 (67% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $35.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $9.59 (83% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $11.24 (25% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tunche - $13.99 (30% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- John Wick Hex - $7.99 (60% off)
- Falcon Age - $4.99 (75% off)
- AVICII Invector - $12.99 (35% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $2.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 7: New Year's sales