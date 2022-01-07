New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom Cup 2022 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Capcom Cup VIII event was set to take place in February 2022. The Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021 has also been canceled.
TJ Denzer
1

As the world considers how to deal with new and even more threatening mutation of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, so too are organizers reconsidering how to move forward with in-person events in 2022. Capcom Cup 2022 (otherwise known as Capcom Cup VIII) was set to take place in February 2022, but new dangers and complications have forced Capcom to cancel the event. The Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021 event was also set for February and has been canceled as well.

Capcom made the announcement regarding the fate of the Capcom Cup 2022 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021 events in a Capcom Fighters Twitter post on January 5, 2022. While the events were set to take place next month, complications related to the risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant forced Capcom to reconsider going through with them. It will instead focus on producing an online season final event in lieu of the Capcom Cup tournament. Capcom promises that more information is set to follow soon.

With the cancellations, Capcom’s esports team offered heartfelt apologies to the community, competitors, and fans.

With that said, Capcom Cup 2022 joins E3 2022 in cancellation of in-person events. It will remain to be seen what Capcom’s “online season final event” entails, but we’re likely to find out about it soon. Stay tuned as we await further details from Capcom in the near future.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

