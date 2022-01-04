Arcade1Up reveals new Pro-Series Killer Instinct cabinet The amusement machine vendor is stepping up their game for 2022 and is using Killer Instinct to show it off.

The folks over at Arcade1Up have made a name for themselves producing scale models of many of the most iconic coin-operated arcade cabinets in video game history. Their scale cabinets have been a hit with customers thanks to their low price and functionality. As a direct result of customer feedback, Arcade1Up will soon be offering a new series of enthusiast-class Pro Series arcade cabinet replicas with larger screens, better audio, and upgraded control hardware. The first cabinet to receive this Pro Series treatment will be Killer Instinct.

The Arcade1Up Killer Instinct Pro Series cabinet stands out from the original ¾-scale cabinet the company previously released by virtually any measure. The display has been upgraded from 17 inches to 19 inches in size and the cabinet gets higher-quality speakers. The looks and sounds of the game will be better than ever before.

The Pro Series also packs genuine Suzohapp joysticks and buttons. These parts feel like the arcade originals and should be much more durable than what is found on regular Arcade1Up cabinets. Online multiplayer via WiFi is included, along with deluxe metal trim, side and marquee art, and deluxe coin door. The package also provides a full-size licensed stool and tin sign for your home arcade.

In addition to the original Killer Instinct, the cabinet includes Killer Instinct 2, Battletoads Arcade, Battletoads 8-bit, and Battletoads 16-bit. As Rare was responsible for all these games, it makes sense to bundle them together for this cabinet.

Pricing and availability have yet to be made official, but this new Pro Series Killer Instinct cabinet from Arcade1Up should begin shipping to customers early in 2022.