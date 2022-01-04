Mass Effect Legendary Edition headlines Xbox Game Pass January offerings Spelunky 2, Outer Wilds, and The Pedestrian all join Xbox Game Pass this month.

A new month means new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass. As we kick off 2022, Microsoft has revealed its first batch of new entries for its popular gaming subscription service for the new year. The latest Game Pass entries include a wide variety of titles, including some pretty big names, such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

The January 2022 Xbox Game Pass offerings were revealed in a post made to Xbox Wire earlier today. Throughout the month, Xbox Game Pass Subscribers on both console and PC will be granted access to several different titles. Here are all of the video games joining Xbox Game Pass this month as well as their respective release dates and platforms:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 4

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 4

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 4

Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC via EA Play) - January 6

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC) - January 6

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) - January 13

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Console and PC) - January 13

As new titles come in, old titles leave. Here are all of the video games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15:

Desperados III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (PC)

Kingdom Hearts III (Console)

Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pandemic (Console and PC)

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC)

It’s a big month for Game Pass, with titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Outer Wilds, and Spelunky 2 joining the fray. If you haven’t yet played one of these critically acclaimed games, here’s your opportunity. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also enjoy some in-game bonuses, including the new RIG Helmet Weapon Charm in Apex Legends and 5 N-Half Scrape Dolls and 50 Photon Chunks in Phantasy Star Online 2.

For future updates on what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass, stick with us here on Shacknews.