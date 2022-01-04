Razer reveals updated Razer Blade lineup at CES 2022 The new Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 laptops are on display at this year's CES.

Razer isn't wasting a lot of time at this year's CES. The company revealed its newest line of gaming laptops on Tuesday, showing off three new Razer Blade models. Each of these laptops not only feature top-of-the-line components, but they're also taking some noteworthy steps forward from previous models.

The Razer Blad 14, 15, and 17 will all house the latest NVIDIA graphics cards, all the way up to the RTX 3080 TI. To help take advantage of these high-end cards, the laptops will also ship with DDR5 memory, allowing for clock speeds of up to 4800MHz. The Blade 14 will contain an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor, while the Blade 15 and 17 will house 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors.

From an exterior standpoint, the Blades will have a newer aluminum chassis, which should reduce the potential for sweat stains, as well as a revamped keyboard design that features larger keys. New ventilation ports and rubber feet have been added along the bottom of the laptops, in order to help prevent some of the overheating issues that users of older Razer models may have bumped into.

The new Razer Blades will all come with Windows 11 pre-installed, as well as an array of ports, including a new UHS-II SD card reader. Plus, the battery warranty is being extended to two years. You can learn more about the new Razer Blades over on the Razer website. The Blade 14 will be available on February 10 for $1,999.99, the Blade 15 will release on January 25 for $2,499.99, and the Blade 17 will also arrive on January 25 with a price tag of $2,699.99 (all amounts in USD). We'll have more from this year's CES all week, so follow our CES 2022 tag for the latest updates.