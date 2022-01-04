Watch the Intel CES 2022 Keynote livestream here Come and see Intel's CES 2022 keynote where the company will lay out its plans for the coming year.

The start of a new year is the perfect time to start thinking about all kinds of PC upgrades. Part of this process is hearing what sort of goodies and technological marvels await you. The talented team at Intel has a CES 2022 keynote, which is where viewers will get to hear all about the company’s latest creations. You can watch the announcement live right here on Shacknews.

Intel keynote – CES 2022

The Intel keynote at CES 2022 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 4 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Viewers should anticipate a show that lasts at least an hour, as these sorts of livestreams are typically packed full of information and announcements. You can watch the livestream below or over on the official Intel site.

Not a lot is known about what Intel is going to be showcasing at CES 2022. However, there are a whole lot of rumblings, rumors, and thoughts floating about the internet. Just recently, VideoCards.com revealed that it had obtained a copy of Intel’s press coverage for the event. If it’s to be believed, the press release focuses on Intel’s Arc graphics and Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), which is an AI-driven upscaling technology that may very well rival DLSS. The alleged press releases also notes that the Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC will be utilizing XeSS to enhance the player experience.

No matter what’s announced at the Intel keynote at CES 2022, you can be sure we’ll be covering all the excitement right here on Shacknews. Stop by the CES 2022 page for a rundown of all of the announcements, including the latest on AMD and NVIDIA.