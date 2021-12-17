New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 48

It's time for the epic season finale of Pop! Goes the Culture! You won't want to miss it.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It's been over a month, but Pop! Goes the Culture is finally back from hiatus! Due to all of the end of year stuff going on here at Shacknews, we had to take some time off of the show, but we're back for an epic finale to wrap up 2021!

Episode 48 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Today's show will also feature the Generational Gap ULTIMATE CHALLENGE. Greg and Donovan will be bringing 5 questions instead of the typical 3 to the table, and there will be a couple fun twists thrown in. We'll also be naming our favorite films, TV shows, and performances of the year.

We're thankful for all of you that have tuned in to our show over the year, we really appreciate it. Today's show is a celebration of the year that was and a look to the future. Pop! Goes the Culture! will return in January 2022. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 48 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

