Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 48 It's time for the epic season finale of Pop! Goes the Culture! You won't want to miss it.

It's been over a month, but Pop! Goes the Culture is finally back from hiatus! Due to all of the end of year stuff going on here at Shacknews, we had to take some time off of the show, but we're back for an epic finale to wrap up 2021!

Episode 48 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Today's show will also feature the Generational Gap ULTIMATE CHALLENGE. Greg and Donovan will be bringing 5 questions instead of the typical 3 to the table, and there will be a couple fun twists thrown in. We'll also be naming our favorite films, TV shows, and performances of the year.

We're thankful for all of you that have tuned in to our show over the year, we really appreciate it. Today's show is a celebration of the year that was and a look to the future. Pop! Goes the Culture! will return in January 2022. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 48 of Pop! Goes the Culture!