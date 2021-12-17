Xur's location and wares for December 17, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where the Agent of the Nine is hiding in Destiny 2 today and pay him a visit.

Xur is back in Destiny 2, Guardians. In this guide, I’m going to give you Xur’s location, as well as a rundown of his Exotic wares so you can make informed purchases. Let’s just dive right in.

Xur’s location for December 17, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cover region of the EDZ. Use the nearby fast-travel point, then hop on your sparrow and head toward the cliffs. Up the cliffs is a crashed Fallen Ketch, and Xur will be nearby.

Xur’s wares for December 17, 2021

Below is a list of every Exotic Xur is selling, plus the stat rolls on each piece of armor:

Graviton Lance (Pulse Rifle)

Shards of Galanor (Hunter Gauntlets)

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 23 Strength - 2 Total - 66

Lion Rampant (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 13 Strength - 2 Total - 63

Lunafaction Boots (Warlock Leg Armor)

Mobility - 12 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 15 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 20 Strength - 12 Total - 68



If you’re not sure what to buy, I always advise that you prioritize any weapons you don’t own, plus armor you don’t own beginning with the class you primarily play. Once you have those two things covered, you should purchase anything you don’t own even if it’s for a class you rarely or don’t ever play. Collecting all the Exotic armor in the game is a good practice just in case you wish to fire up a new class in the future. Having a collection of Exotic armor will ease that grind down the road.

Now, pay close attention to Xur’s Exotic engram for sale. This will provide you a piece of gear that you don’t already own specific to the class you’re visiting Xur with. It has to be in Xur’s loot pool (older Exotics tend to be included, whereas newer ones are typically not), but if you are missing Exotics for the class you’re visiting Xur, his Engram is a good buy after you purchase the gear he is selling directly.

Now, if you own everything Xur is selling, check the stat rolls on the armor. He may have better rolls than the ones you’re using now. You could swap them out. Also, his Exotic engram rolls high, so you should buy that to see if you can drastically bump up a random piece of gear. If you own everything, Xur will provide you a random Exotic that you already own, so it’s a good way to try and roll higher stats.

There you have it, Xur’s location, wares, and some buying advice for the Guardians going shopping. Visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with Destiny 2 this holiday season.