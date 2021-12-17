New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Unboxing & Review: Numskull Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Recently, we got a look (and modeled) some of Numskull's new ugly holiday sweater designs. Check out our review of them!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Ugly holiday sweaters are a tradition as old as anyone’s well-meaning grandmother’s knitting, but it has taken on a sort of novelty life in modern times, becoming something that’s not even necessarily as ugly as fun. Nonetheless, Numskull is keeping the tradition alive and sprucing it up a bit with a video game and geek culture-inspired line of holiday ugly sweaters, and we go our hands on one to unbox, put on, and review this holiday season!

Head of Video Greg Burke got his hands on Numskull’s Shawn of the Dead ugly sweater to try on for this video. Coming from the broad line that Numskull launched this season, he was happy with the intricate details that could be found all over the cloth. Notably, he mentioned that despite going with the ugly sweater theme, he really liked the designs that were blatant, as well as the details you might have to be in the know or look closely to get. This one in particular features zombie hands, the Winchester Tavern’s rifle, beer, vinyl records and the shovel used as weapons, and Shawn’s electronics store employee nametag.

One thing Greg points out that might come as a relief to those concerned about sizes on these sweaters is that despite Numskull shipping out of the UK, their sizing isn’t off at all. He was concerned it might be too big or too small because of international differences, but was happy to report that his sweater in the size he requested fit him quite well and he didn’t have any issue with it. Online clothing shopping can be tough and this should come as a delight to anyone looking at Numskull’s full line for their own holiday sweater.

Want more videos like this? Be sure to check out our YouTube videos at Shacknews and GamerHubTV to see all of our latest reviews, previews, interviews, gameplay, and unboxings of the latest video games, technology, and toys.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola