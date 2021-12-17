Unboxing & Review: Numskull Ugly Holiday Sweaters Recently, we got a look (and modeled) some of Numskull's new ugly holiday sweater designs. Check out our review of them!

Ugly holiday sweaters are a tradition as old as anyone’s well-meaning grandmother’s knitting, but it has taken on a sort of novelty life in modern times, becoming something that’s not even necessarily as ugly as fun. Nonetheless, Numskull is keeping the tradition alive and sprucing it up a bit with a video game and geek culture-inspired line of holiday ugly sweaters, and we go our hands on one to unbox, put on, and review this holiday season!

Head of Video Greg Burke got his hands on Numskull’s Shawn of the Dead ugly sweater to try on for this video. Coming from the broad line that Numskull launched this season, he was happy with the intricate details that could be found all over the cloth. Notably, he mentioned that despite going with the ugly sweater theme, he really liked the designs that were blatant, as well as the details you might have to be in the know or look closely to get. This one in particular features zombie hands, the Winchester Tavern’s rifle, beer, vinyl records and the shovel used as weapons, and Shawn’s electronics store employee nametag.

One thing Greg points out that might come as a relief to those concerned about sizes on these sweaters is that despite Numskull shipping out of the UK, their sizing isn’t off at all. He was concerned it might be too big or too small because of international differences, but was happy to report that his sweater in the size he requested fit him quite well and he didn’t have any issue with it. Online clothing shopping can be tough and this should come as a delight to anyone looking at Numskull’s full line for their own holiday sweater.

