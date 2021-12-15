New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 104

Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.
Bryan Lefler
Bryan Lefler
1

It is Wednesday, my dudes. It's time to pick it up with more skankcore64 and the start of a new adventure. My quest to complete every Nintendo 64 game released in North America continues with the beginning of a game that I've never played before. My first playthrough of another classic early-3D game starts later tonight at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 10:00 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 104 - What's old on the N64 but is new on the Switch

Previously on skankcore64, the 26th game on my journey through all 296 North American Nintendo 64 releases finally concluded with the finale of NFL Quarterback Club 99. This was the second sports simulation game that I have played for this project and it was kind of fun! Now that I have a hockey and a football title out of the way, I think it's best that I get back to some of the more classic N64 titles that I missed the first time around.

And what could be more classic than one of the iconic Rare developed games for the N64? Banjo-Kazooie has suddenly found itself back in the conversation of modern gaming as it debuts on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack to play as an emulated title next month. There won't be any of that over on skankcore64, however, since I'm all about providing you with a completely accurate and authentic experience for Nintendo 64 games. Don't miss the start of this beloved adventure on real hardware as I play it for the first time on a CRT television, live on Shacknews Twitch!

I want to extend my personal thanks to everyone that comes by the channel to support our livestreams. If you're lurking in the chat, conversing with the hosts, or sharing our streams on social media; you're already doing it for Shacknews. Those that would like to go one step further and help keep our livestream content coming can do so with a Twitch subscription to our channel. If you have a Twitch Account and Amazon Prime already, you can follow our guide on how to link those accounts for a free sub each month!

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

