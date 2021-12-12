ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 103 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Happy Sunday, my retro gaming compadres! Another week draws to a close as a new one peeks over the horizon so let's mark the occasion with a bit of skankcore64. With each episode, I take another step on my personal journey through the entire Nintendo 64 library, one game at a time. We have the conclusion of the latest title with the end of NFL Quarterback Club 99 going live at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 103 - I'd like to teach the world... to get ready for some football

Antecedently on skankcore64, I finished up 17 weeks of simulated football with an undefeated record and a spot in the divisional playoff game. It was a fantastic evening of five games to conclude the season for my digital Denver Broncos. The quarterback sneaks and long bombs have paid off and now it's time for the playoffs. Playoffs?! You kidding me? That's right, the big time. Also, if you haven't been keeping track of my stream titles lately, this reference material can keep you updated.

Later today, I'll have the gripping conclusion to yet another adventure on skankcore64. There's only three games left to play including the big one, so it should be a short and sweet finale. I hope those credits roll after my eventual Super Bowl victory but either way, another game is being added to the skankcore64 Game Counter™. Tickets to "The Big Game" might be a hot commodity but I have a spot for you saved over at Shacknews Twitch!

I'd like to give a humongous thank you to everyone that comes by to support any of our Shacknews livestreams. You're all doing it for Shacknews and it's viewers like you that drive us to deliver quality Twitch programming. If you'd like to take your support to the next level, a monthly subscription to our channel is a perfect way to do just that. With a sub to Shacknews Twitch, you'll never see an ad when you drop by, you'll earn Shack Points at an increased rate to spend on interactive stream rewards, and you'll get access to the hottest emotes around! Check out our guide on Prime Gaming for more information.