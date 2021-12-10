Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 10: The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards is once again in the books and the biggest winners are the people who want to purchase good games at a discount. As is the case every year, every major console maker is running a special promotion for the Keighleys, slashing prices on dozens of this year's biggest games. If you haven't picked up Call of Duty: Vanguard, Back 4 Blood, Psychonauts 2, Riders Republic, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, or a slew of other major titles, now's your chance to grab them, some at their lowest prices of the year. Even the classic Game Awards nominees are on sale, including some first-party Nintendo titles that are rarely discounted, like The Legend of Zelda (both Breath of the Wild and Link's Awakening).
On top of that, PlayStation and Xbox are offering the first major discount on Battlefield 2042. How lucky do you feel? If you feel like most of the bugs have been squashed, then maybe you'll want to check this out!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Escapists 2 - FREE!
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - FREE!
- Sam & Max Save the World - $14.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- The Game Awards Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- F1 2021 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Artful Escape [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $34.99 (30% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $20.09 (33% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (66% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- SkateBIRD - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox Game Awards Sale.
- Family Time Sale
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $8.74 (75% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $17.99 (40% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Family Time Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Deathloop [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $79.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.49 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Game Awards Sale.
- End of Year Deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $34.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Pack - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR Required] - $19.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lemnis Gate [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $13.49 (55% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Godfall Challenger Edition [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Shell - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Game Awards Sale
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $41.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $11.99 (60% off)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - $17.49 (30% off)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $41.99 (30% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City (Cloud Version) - $23.99 (20% off)
- No Longer Home - $9.74 (35% off)
- Splatoon 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $12.49 (50% off)
- Roki - $7.99 (60% off)
- Through the Darkest of Times - $4.99 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $17.99 (70% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Collector's Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $8.39 (30% off)
- Runner3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Swindle - $2.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
