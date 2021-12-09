What song is in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human trailer at The Game Awards 2021? Discover which song was playing during the Dying Light 2 Stay human trailer.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human received another trailer at The Game Awards 2021 and it included a rather intriguing song. If the song sounds familiar, but you can’t quite put your finger on it, there’s a good reason – it’s a cover! Take a look at the trailer below and then listen to the song by both the original performer and the cover.

The song in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human trailer is a cover of Where Is My Mind by Pixies. Here’s the original song.

Now, here’s the version you can hear in the Dying Light 2 trailer.

Will this song and cover of Pixie’s Where Is My Mind make it into your playlist? You can pre-order Dying Light 2 Stay Human over on Steam. Keep it locked to the Shacknews page for The Game Awards 2021 for our coverage of this annual event.