What song is in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human trailer at The Game Awards 2021?

Discover which song was playing during the Dying Light 2 Stay human trailer.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Dying Light 2 Stay Human received another trailer at The Game Awards 2021 and it included a rather intriguing song. If the song sounds familiar, but you can’t quite put your finger on it, there’s a good reason – it’s a cover! Take a look at the trailer below and then listen to the song by both the original performer and the cover.

The song in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human trailer is a cover of Where Is My Mind by Pixies. Here’s the original song.

Now, here’s the version you can hear in the Dying Light 2 trailer.

Will this song and cover of Pixie’s Where Is My Mind make it into your playlist? You can pre-order Dying Light 2 Stay Human over on Steam. Keep it locked to the Shacknews page for The Game Awards 2021 for our coverage of this annual event.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

