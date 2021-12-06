New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier controls

Here are the mobile controls for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.
Donovan Erskine
1

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is out now and brings the famed JRPG series to mobile devices in a brand new way. In this battle royale game, players face off against others in intense action gameplay, using different abilities and tactics to get the upper-hand. In order to be on your top game, you’ll want to know how everything works. Let’s look at the controls for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.

Here are the mobile controls for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier. The game is controlled entirely using the touch screen, with some of the inputs being customizable.

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier controls
Action Control
Move Press and hold virtual pad
Jump Jump Touch Button
Move Camera Press and hold right side of screen in any direction
Crouch Press Crouch Touch Button
Melee Attack Press Sword Touch Button
Fire Weapon Press Bullet Touch Button
Reload Weapon Press Reload Touch Button
Bag Press Bag Touch Button
Map Tap Mini Map
Auto Sprint Press Sprinting icon beside Map
Use Ability Press Ability Icon Touch Button

While the control setup for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is pretty simple, keep in mind that the actions can (and should) be combined when moving around the map and engaging with enemies. For example, you can run, jump, and melee attack simultaneously to get a good first strike on an opponent. If the button layout is a bit uncomfortable for you, consider placing the Move Touch Button somewhere else on your screen.

Those are the controls for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier. The game is a mobile exclusive and is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. If you’ve been on a mobile game kick lately, you may be curious to learn more about the controls in Rocket League Sideswipe. Stick with Shacknews for more on Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.

