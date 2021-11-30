Rocket League Sideswipe controls Here are all the controls for Rocket League Sideswipe.

Rocket League has finally made it to mobile devices with the release of Rocket League Sideswipe. This game takes the vehicular soccer game and adapts it for phones and tablets. This means that the game uses an entirely different control scheme than its console and PC counterparts. Let’s look at all the controls in Rocket League Sideswipe.

Rocket League Sideswipe controls

Rocket League Sideswipe is entirely controlled using the on-screen buttons. These buttons have default placements and sizes, but this can be changed in the settings menu.

Rocket League Sideswipe controls Action Control Move Press + hold left side of screen in any direction Jump Jump Touch Button Double Jump Jump Touch Button x2 Boost Hold Touch Button Flip Double Jump + Move Aerial Move upwards + Boost

Those are all the default controls in Rocket League Sideswipe. By navigating to the menu and selecting Control Customization, you can move the different Touch Buttons around the screen. You can also change their size and opacity to your liking. The device you’re playing on and comfortability with using the touch buttons will determine what works best for you.

Just like in standard Rocket League, there aren’t all that many controls in Rocket League Sideswipe. Instead, the challenge comes in mastering movement and having the game sense to know when to unleash certain maneuvers. For more on Rocket League Sideswipe, stick with us here on Shacknews.