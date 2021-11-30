New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here are all the controls for Rocket League Sideswipe.
Donovan Erskine
Rocket League has finally made it to mobile devices with the release of Rocket League Sideswipe. This game takes the vehicular soccer game and adapts it for phones and tablets. This means that the game uses an entirely different control scheme than its console and PC counterparts. Let’s look at all the controls in Rocket League Sideswipe.

Rocket League Sideswipe controls

Rocket League Sideswipe is entirely controlled using the on-screen buttons. These buttons have default placements and sizes, but this can be changed in the settings menu.

Rocket League Sideswipe controls
Action Control
Move Press + hold left side of screen in any direction
Jump Jump Touch Button
Double Jump Jump Touch Button x2
Boost Hold Touch Button
Flip Double Jump + Move
Aerial Move upwards + Boost

Those are all the default controls in Rocket League Sideswipe. By navigating to the menu and selecting Control Customization, you can move the different Touch Buttons around the screen. You can also change their size and opacity to your liking. The device you’re playing on and comfortability with using the touch buttons will determine what works best for you.

Just like in standard Rocket League, there aren’t all that many controls in Rocket League Sideswipe. Instead, the challenge comes in mastering movement and having the game sense to know when to unleash certain maneuvers. For more on Rocket League Sideswipe, stick with us here on Shacknews.

