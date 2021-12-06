Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of December 6, 2021 Take a look at what's happening on Shacknews' Twitch channel this week.

It's Monday, Shacknews! As the year winds down, the team at Shacknews is hard at work determining our yearly awards. That means that a lot of the streams you're used to seeing will be on hiatus this week. With that in mind, here's what we've got planned for the week.

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

It's a very light week, but don't worry! We've got some exciting stuff planned for the next couple of weeks that we'll be sharing more details on soon.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.