Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of December 6, 2021

Take a look at what's happening on Shacknews' Twitch channel this week.

Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It's Monday, Shacknews! As the year winds down, the team at Shacknews is hard at work determining our yearly awards. That means that a lot of the streams you're used to seeing will be on hiatus this week. With that in mind, here's what we've got planned for the week.

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

It's a very light week, but don't worry! We've got some exciting stuff planned for the next couple of weeks that we'll be sharing more details on soon. If you're looking for a way to support our livestreaming efforts, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel, which you can do for free every month through Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

