ShackStream: skankcore64 Ep. 101 - I just feel like you might not be ready for some football Let's pick it up with some skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Get all your rowdy friends together because it's football time on Sunday afternoon. I'm not talking about a commercial saturated sports snooze fest, skankcore64 is back to bring you more NFL Quarterback Club 99 as I make my way through the entire North American Nintendo 64 library. Kickoff starts at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch.

On the last episode of skankcore64, the regular season for my digital Denver Broncos progressed to Week 9 with four excellent victories. The winning streak continues but things were a little dicey at points. There was even a clutch game winning field goal on my first attempt to kick for points on fourth down during my play through. I dare say I even found myself having fun during the last stream, which was a nice surprise.

Today, I hope I can keep the dream alive and win another four games as we get into the second half of our full season. Come for the long bombs and quarterback sneaks, stay for the continued journey through an entire console catalog. I'd love to see you there to chat about pointy polygonal football and wax nostalgic about the simpler days of sports games. Catch all the action over on Shacknews Twitch when I hit the gridiron later today!

