Quake Update 2 patch notes add 4-player Horde Mode You can also enjoy a new add-on called Honey, which asks players to conquer a deadly plague.

It’s not every day that Quake gets an update. Today is one of those days. Players can now enjoy a Quake Horde Mode with up to four friends on four new maps designed specifically for the game mode. There’s also a new add-on called Honey. Check it out in the Update 2 patch notes below.

Quake Update 2 patch notes

Announced via a post on Bethesda.net on December 2, 2021, Quake has received Update 2, which also coincides with the game’s release on the Epic Games Store. These patch notes give a great insight into some of the improvements coming to the game, while also highlighting some fantastic new additions. Chief among these is a new Horde Mode that was developed by MachineGames.

HORDE MODE

Overview

All new multiplayer PvE experience designed by MachineGames

Supports 1 - 4 players or bots in local multiplayer and online modes (Custom matches only)

Playable on all difficulty levels

Includes 4 new maps specifically designed for Horde Mode

Rules

Score points by killing enemies

Kill multiple enemies in quick succession for bonus points

Your progression is reset after the last player dies

Every 3rd wave has boss monsters but once you clear it, you get a Silver key to unlock more weapons and items

After the 9th wave, you get a gold key to unlock the exit, or you can keep fighting as long as you are able

Monsters have a chance of dropping quad damage and the pentagram of protection (powerups last for 5 seconds once picked up and despawn if not picked up after 10 seconds)

NEW ADD-ON: HONEY

Expand your Quake experience with the free Honey Add-on and delve deep into the darkness to conquer a deadly plague infecting the land

IMPROVEMENTS

ALL PLATFORMS

Improved auto aim to reduce amount of snapping and view locking onto enemies

Crosshair color and type can now be changed from the Gameplay options menu

Add-ons menu can now be used to play previously downloaded add-ons while offline

Text chat and push to talk voice chat are now available in pre-game lobbies

PC Only

Added ability to invite friends across PC platforms using players on your Bethesda.net friends list (optional)

RANGER SKINS IN QUAKE CHAMPIONS AND DOOM ETERNAL

Owners of our Quake re-release can log in with their Bethesda.net credentials in-game to earn the Ranger Slayer Skin for DOOM Eternal and the Quake Guy Ranger Skin with the Gladus Axe in Quake Champions! (NOTE: In addition to owning Quake, players must also own DOOM Eternal or Quake Champions to use their respective skins)

Note: Nintendo Switch users can unlock the Ranger Slayer Skin in DOOM Eternal alongside Update 6.66 sometime in early 2022. Stay tuned to the Slayers Club for updates!

BUG FIXES

ALL PLATFORMS

Fixed Death Knight incorrectly referred to as Hell Knight in the main Quake campaign

Bots now chat less

Fixed cases where texture borders were visible around certain HUD elements

Fixed weapon firing immediately after respawning in multiplayer

Turning off Enable Microphone before connecting to online services now properly mutes the microphone

PlayStation 5

Fixed a crash related to secret levels when loading a save

Fixed controller audio not playing in multiplayer when in someone else's lobby

Nintendo Switch

Deadzone and other sliders should no longer have unselectable values

Fixed achievement popup getting cut off when the pause menu is active

Microsoft Store (PC)

"First Controller" setting now works correctly

What a lovely surprise for Quake fans. Shacknews' own Chris Jarrard offered his impressions of the Quake remaster, stating that it "offers console owners a clean, polished version of Quake." And now, it also offers these players an addictive new mode and add-on.