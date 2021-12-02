New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Quake Update 2 patch notes add 4-player Horde Mode

You can also enjoy a new add-on called Honey, which asks players to conquer a deadly plague.
It’s not every day that Quake gets an update. Today is one of those days. Players can now enjoy a Quake Horde Mode with up to four friends on four new maps designed specifically for the game mode. There’s also a new add-on called Honey. Check it out in the Update 2 patch notes below.

Quake Update 2 patch notes

quake update 2 patch notes

Announced via a post on Bethesda.net on December 2, 2021, Quake has received Update 2, which also coincides with the game’s release on the Epic Games Store. These patch notes give a great insight into some of the improvements coming to the game, while also highlighting some fantastic new additions. Chief among these is a new Horde Mode that was developed by MachineGames.

HORDE MODE

Overview

  • All new multiplayer PvE experience designed by MachineGames
  • Supports 1 - 4 players or bots in local multiplayer and online modes (Custom matches only)
  • Playable on all difficulty levels
  • Includes 4 new maps specifically designed for Horde Mode

Rules

  • Score points by killing enemies
  • Kill multiple enemies in quick succession for bonus points
  • Your progression is reset after the last player dies
  • Every 3rd wave has boss monsters but once you clear it, you get a Silver key to unlock more weapons and items
  • After the 9th wave, you get a gold key to unlock the exit, or you can keep fighting as long as you are able
  • Monsters have a chance of dropping quad damage and the pentagram of protection (powerups last for 5 seconds once picked up and despawn if not picked up after 10 seconds)

NEW ADD-ON: HONEY

  • Expand your Quake experience with the free Honey Add-on and delve deep into the darkness to conquer a deadly plague infecting the land
  • For a unique look behind the curtain, check out our Nods to Mods interview with the author of "Honey", MachineGames' own Senior Level Designer - Christian Grawer here
  • Read more about how to access Honey here

IMPROVEMENTS

ALL PLATFORMS

  • Improved auto aim to reduce amount of snapping and view locking onto enemies
  • Crosshair color and type can now be changed from the Gameplay options menu
  • Add-ons menu can now be used to play previously downloaded add-ons while offline
  • Text chat and push to talk voice chat are now available in pre-game lobbies

PC Only

  • Added ability to invite friends across PC platforms using players on your Bethesda.net friends list (optional)

RANGER SKINS IN QUAKE CHAMPIONS AND DOOM ETERNAL

  • Owners of our Quake re-release can log in with their Bethesda.net credentials in-game to earn the Ranger Slayer Skin for DOOM Eternal and the Quake Guy Ranger Skin with the Gladus Axe in Quake Champions! (NOTE: In addition to owning Quake, players must also own DOOM Eternal or Quake Champions to use their respective skins)
  • Note: Nintendo Switch users can unlock the Ranger Slayer Skin in DOOM Eternal alongside Update 6.66 sometime in early 2022. Stay tuned to the Slayers Club for updates!
  • For more info, click here

BUG FIXES

ALL PLATFORMS

  • Fixed Death Knight incorrectly referred to as Hell Knight in the main Quake campaign
  • Bots now chat less
  • Fixed cases where texture borders were visible around certain HUD elements
  • Fixed weapon firing immediately after respawning in multiplayer
  • Turning off Enable Microphone before connecting to online services now properly mutes the microphone

PlayStation 5

  • Fixed a crash related to secret levels when loading a save
  • Fixed controller audio not playing in multiplayer when in someone else's lobby

Nintendo Switch

  • Deadzone and other sliders should no longer have unselectable values
  • Fixed achievement popup getting cut off when the pause menu is active

Microsoft Store (PC)

  • "First Controller" setting now works correctly

What a lovely surprise for Quake fans. Shacknews’ own Chris Jarrard offered his impressions of the Quake remaster, stating that it “offers console owners a clean, polished version of Quake.” And now, it also offers these players an addictive new mode and add-on. Check out the Shakenews Quake page for our ongoing coverage of this beloved franchise.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

