Quake Update 2 patch notes add 4-player Horde Mode
You can also enjoy a new add-on called Honey, which asks players to conquer a deadly plague.
It’s not every day that Quake gets an update. Today is one of those days. Players can now enjoy a Quake Horde Mode with up to four friends on four new maps designed specifically for the game mode. There’s also a new add-on called Honey. Check it out in the Update 2 patch notes below.
Quake Update 2 patch notes
Announced via a post on Bethesda.net on December 2, 2021, Quake has received Update 2, which also coincides with the game’s release on the Epic Games Store. These patch notes give a great insight into some of the improvements coming to the game, while also highlighting some fantastic new additions. Chief among these is a new Horde Mode that was developed by MachineGames.
HORDE MODE
Overview
- All new multiplayer PvE experience designed by MachineGames
- Supports 1 - 4 players or bots in local multiplayer and online modes (Custom matches only)
- Playable on all difficulty levels
- Includes 4 new maps specifically designed for Horde Mode
Rules
- Score points by killing enemies
- Kill multiple enemies in quick succession for bonus points
- Your progression is reset after the last player dies
- Every 3rd wave has boss monsters but once you clear it, you get a Silver key to unlock more weapons and items
- After the 9th wave, you get a gold key to unlock the exit, or you can keep fighting as long as you are able
- Monsters have a chance of dropping quad damage and the pentagram of protection (powerups last for 5 seconds once picked up and despawn if not picked up after 10 seconds)
NEW ADD-ON: HONEY
- Expand your Quake experience with the free Honey Add-on and delve deep into the darkness to conquer a deadly plague infecting the land
- For a unique look behind the curtain, check out our Nods to Mods interview with the author of "Honey", MachineGames' own Senior Level Designer - Christian Grawer here
- Read more about how to access Honey here
IMPROVEMENTS
ALL PLATFORMS
- Improved auto aim to reduce amount of snapping and view locking onto enemies
- Crosshair color and type can now be changed from the Gameplay options menu
- Add-ons menu can now be used to play previously downloaded add-ons while offline
- Text chat and push to talk voice chat are now available in pre-game lobbies
PC Only
- Added ability to invite friends across PC platforms using players on your Bethesda.net friends list (optional)
RANGER SKINS IN QUAKE CHAMPIONS AND DOOM ETERNAL
- Owners of our Quake re-release can log in with their Bethesda.net credentials in-game to earn the Ranger Slayer Skin for DOOM Eternal and the Quake Guy Ranger Skin with the Gladus Axe in Quake Champions! (NOTE: In addition to owning Quake, players must also own DOOM Eternal or Quake Champions to use their respective skins)
- Note: Nintendo Switch users can unlock the Ranger Slayer Skin in DOOM Eternal alongside Update 6.66 sometime in early 2022. Stay tuned to the Slayers Club for updates!
- For more info, click here
BUG FIXES
ALL PLATFORMS
- Fixed Death Knight incorrectly referred to as Hell Knight in the main Quake campaign
- Bots now chat less
- Fixed cases where texture borders were visible around certain HUD elements
- Fixed weapon firing immediately after respawning in multiplayer
- Turning off Enable Microphone before connecting to online services now properly mutes the microphone
PlayStation 5
- Fixed a crash related to secret levels when loading a save
- Fixed controller audio not playing in multiplayer when in someone else's lobby
Nintendo Switch
- Deadzone and other sliders should no longer have unselectable values
- Fixed achievement popup getting cut off when the pause menu is active
Microsoft Store (PC)
- "First Controller" setting now works correctly
What a lovely surprise for Quake fans. Shacknews’ own Chris Jarrard offered his impressions of the Quake remaster, stating that it “offers console owners a clean, polished version of Quake.” And now, it also offers these players an addictive new mode and add-on. Check out the Shakenews Quake page for our ongoing coverage of this beloved franchise.
