World of Tanks teams with Arnold Schwarzenegger for 2021 Holiday Ops The action star is lending his name and likeness to World of Tanks this holiday season.

When it comes to the biggest crossovers with pop culture icons, no game seems to do it better than World of Tanks. From music stars to the biggest action movie heroes, World of Tanks always seems to be featuring something new and exciting. This year as a part of the annual Holiday Ops event, players can expect to see action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. The development studio has also prepared a new trailer celebrating the occasion.

The trailer tells the story of little Johnny and his letter, which had been left undelivered for almost thirty years. Even though it’s been three decades since it was sent, Arnold receives the message and knows exactly what he needs to do: get to his choppa and go visit little Johnny. What happens when he arrives? You’ll have to watch the trailer embedded above to find out.

“Working together with the team at Wargaming on this special event has been a great experience and I know it’s something that will get the players excited,” explains Arnold. “I have a long history with tanks as I own the M-47 Patton that I drove in the Austrian Army when I was 18, so I know the thrill of commanding these steel beasts! After years of my friends on reddit asking me about World of Tanks, I’m happy we can finally give the fans the partnership they want. Holiday Ops is coming, so put the holiday cookie down and get ready to come with me if you want to spread the festive cheer this year!”

The World of Tanks Holiday Ops event is coming soon and will run through the holiday season into the beginning of the new year. Publisher Wargaming says it will announce specific details and dates pertaining to Holiday Ops 2021 very soon.