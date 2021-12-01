ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 100 - Another citizen who isn't ready for some football, again Let's kickoff more skankcore64 with Bryan, the trek to see the end credits for every N64 game released in North America.

Hello and greetings to you all, my Shack friends. It's Wednesday in North America which means it's time for another episode of skankcore64, my quest to complete every Nintendo 64 game released in this hemisphere. There's more NFL Quarterback Club 99 coming your way at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 10:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 100 - Another citizen who isn't ready for some football, again

On the last skankcore64 in the long, long ago, the preseason was finally completed and I escaped with a 4-0 record with one bye week. I played through the first few games of the regular season, after my switch to the Denver Broncos. I think it was a good idea for me to use the best team in the game after one game came down to a close call. My second game against Dallas was a razor-thin victory, after a narrow 7-3 final score.

Tonight I'll be celebrating my 100th episode of skankcore64, and I mean it this time. I've been dealing with frequent internet outages and the bare minimum bandwidth for streaming, so I took a break to try and fix these issues. It looks like I'm stuck with them for a while longer, so I'll be making the best of a bad situation to deliver the quality programming you've been used to seeing. I've missed being in the skankcore64 saddle and I hope to see you all there. Don't miss the action when I go live on Shacknews Twitch because I'm back!

Thank you so much to everyone that has skanked over to the channel for 100 episodes of skankcore64. You've all picked it up for Shacknews in a very major way and made my journey thus far an unforgettable one. It's taken over a year for me to get to this point and a lot of you have been there to support me the entire way. If you'd like to support more skankcore64 shenanigans as well as other excellent Shacknews programming, please consider a monthly sub to our Twitch channel. Our guide on Prime Gaming has all the details.