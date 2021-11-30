New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite leak reveals another potential Jordan collaboration

The Cool Grey 11s may be coming to Fortnite with a new Jordan collaboration.
Donovan Erskine
1

Before Fortnite was getting Balenciaga and Moncler outfits, Epic Games partnered with Jordan to bring some branded attire to the battle royale game two years ago. Now, it looks like Fortnite and Jordan may be teaming up once again to bring some real-life looks to the game, according to a new leak.

Fortnite leaker FNAssist shared images to their Twitter account on November 30, 2021, that appear to be from an unannounced collaboration between Fortnite and Jordan. In the images, we see several outfits wearing different Jordan hoodies, pants, and hats. What’s more, all of the characters are wearing the Air Jordan 11 Retro Cool Grey shoes, a popular real-life sneaker that’s set to make its return to shelves soon.

The leak also claims that there will be a back bling based on the Cool Grey 11s, as well as a dunking emote. Additional screenshots showcase some sort of Jordan compound, likely featured in Creative Mode. The Creative map features a full basketball court as well as some challenge areas. There will also apparently be some challenges tied to the crossover that players can knock out to score some exclusive rewards.

Fortnite leaks are pretty frequent, and FNAssist has a pretty good track record of accurately revealing unrevealed content for the battle royale game. With that in mind, it’s a likely bet that the Jordan x Fortnite collaboration is indeed real. The leaks state that the items will be available on December 1, so we won’t have to wait very long to learn for sure. As we continue to follow the latest Fortnite ongoings, keep it locked to Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

