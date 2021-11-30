ShackStream: Guilty Gear Strive birthday battles with a little Happy Chaos Guilty Gear Strive's latest DLC character, the gunslinging broken messiah Happy Chaos, has launched! We're going to see what he can do.

Somebody must have told Arc System Works it was my birthday recently because they announced Happy Chaos for Guilty Gear Strive’s latest DLC playable character and released him very, very close to it. I couldn’t be more delighted, so we’re going to fire up the Shacknews Twitch channel for a special ShackStream and see how Guilty Gear Strive’s new broken messiah handles in the lab, and maybe even get in some fights!

Arc System Works released Happy Chaos as the latest character for the Guilty Gear Strive roster to Season Pass 1 holders on November 30, 2021, along with a trailer and starter guide to go with him. Happy Chaos will be available for individual purchase on December 3, 2021, to those without the Season Pass. He’s got quite the kit as a dual-pistoled bender of time and reality and looks like quite the nasty zoner in a way that reminds me of elements of characters like Elphelt and Axl.

Watch as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET to give Happy Chaos some time in the combo lab before we maybe try some real matches. You can also watch below.

Happy birthday to me. Chaos has arrived! Join me as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel with Guilty Gear Strive shortly to see if we can put method to the madness and figure out Happy Chaos’s combat style.