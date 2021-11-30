Knockout City: Season 4 gets visited by Alien Invaders next week The aliens have landed in Knockout City and it turns out they have some pretty cool stuff.

Knockout City is looking to finish off 2021 on a high note, so what better way to do so than with a Season 4 that explores a whole new theme. After going to the movies and exploring cyberspace, now it's time to brace for an alien invasion. Knockout City's Season 4 will be subtitled "Alien Invaders."

Aliens have landed in Knockout City in Season 4! The alien landing site, as it turns out, makes for a pretty good map. Players can jump into the new Alien Smash Site, set along a farm on the outskirts of town. Players can do battle around discarded flying saucers, as well as across underground pits. This will be just the beginning for this Alien Invaders theme, with EA and Velan Studios promising content throughout Season 4. This includes four two-week events, which will feature brand new game modes and some season-exclusive rewards. More details will be revealed at a later date.

Of course, with Knockout City being the ongoing multiplayer fest that it is, players can expect a new Brawl Pass for Season 4. As has been the case with previous Brawl Passes, this will feature 100 levels with new rewards. Those rewards will be revealed in the weeks ahead, but look for five weekly contracts, new Holobux items, and more. Look for the in-game store to be refreshed with new items, as well.

Knockout City: Season 4 will launch on Tuesday, December 7. If you want to learn more about Knockout City, be sure to catch up with our review. For more details on Alien Invaders, PlayStation.Blog is the place to go this time around.