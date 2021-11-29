Xbox Game Pass & PS Plus deals carry over to Cyber Monday at GameStop GameStop has extended its Black Friday deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PS Plus subscription cards into Cyber Monday.

Over Black Friday, arguably one of the most important deals out there when it comes to gaming was the discount on both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PS Plus subscription cards. PS Plus gives you access to various classic games, the download of monthly games, and online play, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you access a massive library of games on Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Many retailers still have sales on these subscriptions, but GameStop is still rocking deals on both a year of PS Plus and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can find these deals available for the remainder of Cyber Monday 2021 over on the GameStop retail website. For the entire day, you’ll be able to save $20 off of both a PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription card and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription card. The deals, in particular, can be found below:

Whether you or someone you care about is playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S, they'll be happy to have more subscription time to PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass respectively this Cyber Monday.

Whether or not you can get your hand on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S or are still stuck on PS4 or Xbox One, these subscriptions are must-haves as they allow you access to premium features in the PlayStation and Xbox ecosystems. You can’t play online without PlayStation Plus unless it’s a free-to-play game and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a massive library of games, making it arguably one of the best deals in gaming. To get either subscription at such a discount is an easy win for most shoppers today.

The PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass deals at GameStop aren’t the only good deals going on today. Stay tuned for more of Cyber Monday 2021 coverage as we bring you the best sales out there today.