New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

ShackStream: Indie-licious bucks the system in DEEEER Simulator

We're giving you cervid with a smile in DEEEER Simulator on today's episode of Indie-licious.
TJ Denzer
1

When it comes to being a deer in the big city, you’ve got to make due with what you got: your hooves, antlers, stretchy grapple neck, and whatever firearms you can find. Join us as we go buck wild with a stream of DEEEER Simulator on today’s episode of Indie-licious!

DEEEER Simulator comes to us from the developers at Gibier Games and the publishers at Playism. It comes out on November 25, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. In this game, you craft a human likeness to your personal design and taste, then that human gets hit by a car and you begin life as a regular, every day deer in a city full of giant cows, sheep cops, flying elephants, kaiju koalas, and more. There is no goal here, technically, there is only being deer and doing crimes.

Join us as we do just that on today’s episode of Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream just below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your engagement and continued support make these livestreams well worth doing every time. If you’d like to support what we do further, be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel to keep in the know on when we’re going live. You can also use Amazon Prime to subscribe for free. Just link an Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account to score a free subscription on Twitch each month through Prime Gaming. That way you don’t even have to pay an extra dime and can still support your favorite channels.

It ain’t easy being a buck on the run, but we’re going to antler up, throw down, and buck the system with DEEEER Simulator on today’s Indie-licious. Join us ahead of the game’s launch, won’t you?

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola