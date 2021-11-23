ShackStream: Indie-licious bucks the system in DEEEER Simulator We're giving you cervid with a smile in DEEEER Simulator on today's episode of Indie-licious.

When it comes to being a deer in the big city, you’ve got to make due with what you got: your hooves, antlers, stretchy grapple neck, and whatever firearms you can find. Join us as we go buck wild with a stream of DEEEER Simulator on today’s episode of Indie-licious!

DEEEER Simulator comes to us from the developers at Gibier Games and the publishers at Playism. It comes out on November 25, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. In this game, you craft a human likeness to your personal design and taste, then that human gets hit by a car and you begin life as a regular, every day deer in a city full of giant cows, sheep cops, flying elephants, kaiju koalas, and more. There is no goal here, technically, there is only being deer and doing crimes.

Join us as we do just that on today’s episode of Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream just below.

It ain’t easy being a buck on the run, but we’re going to antler up, throw down, and buck the system with DEEEER Simulator on today’s Indie-licious. Join us ahead of the game’s launch, won’t you?