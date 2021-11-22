Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 22, 2021 Take a look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Hey there, Shackers. It's Monday, so that means it's time for us to lay out everything we have coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week. It's Thanksgiving week here in the United States, so a couple of our shows will be going on Hiatus until next week. Please, take a look.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

