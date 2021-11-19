How to fix Halo Infinite crashing on PC Here's how you can stop Halo Infinite from crashing on your PC.

Fans are playing Halo Infinite a few weeks early as 343 Industries surprisingly released the beta to the game’s multiplayer ahead of the December launch. The game is available on both Xbox and PC, but players on the latter have been running into some issues, as Halo Infinite seems prone to crash on PC. Let’s look at how you can fix Halo Infinite crashes and stop them from happening on your PC.

If Halo Infinite is crashing on your PC, it may be an issue with the game’s launcher. As a PC game, Halo Infinite can be downloaded from either the Microsoft Store/Xbox App or from Steam. If you’re playing the game through the Xbox App or Microsoft Store, your crashes may be coming as a result of Xbox Game Bar, a service that runs in the background while your system is running. In Windows, go to Settings, Gaming, Xbox Game Bar, and then deactivate Xbox Game Bar. Once this is done, try to launch Halo Infinite again.

If you’re experiencing Halo Infinite crashes on Steam, then there’s a couple of things you may want to do in order to troubleshoot the matter. Go to the game in your library and select “Verify Game Files.” Once this is done, try launching Halo Infinite again and see if that worked. If the problem persists, it’s also worth making sure your game drivers are up to date. Halo Infinite is a demanding game, and outdated drivers may not be enough for it to run properly.

If you’re playing Halo Infinite on PC and are experiencing crashes, the tips shared in this article should help you clear that up. If you’re looking for more assistance, check out our guide on the best PC graphics settings for Halo Infinite.