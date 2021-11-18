How Kingdom Come: Deliverance influenced Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator In this interview with niceplay games founder Mikhail Chuprakov, we learn more about Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, including how its premise was partly inspired by Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

A major element of medieval-style fantasy involves potions and their creation. Sometimes, potions are premade and ready for immediate consumption. Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator isn't about that. This debut effort from niceplay games is about taking raw materials and mixing them together to create potent concoctions. To learn more about it, we spoke with studio founder Mikhail Chuprakov.

"The idea of [an] alchemy game was from a long time ago, from my childhood," Chuprakov told Shacknews. "I always wanted to make a game about alchecmy and I tried a few before. In fact, one of the first games that I made, the first game on Pascal, was about alchemy. I've made a few alchemy games after that just for fun. The Potion Craft idea was kind of a mix of mechanics that I wrote a long time ago, but one of the main things that pushed me to make the game was playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance. There is a minigame in this RPG where you can craft potions, the alchemy minigame, and it feels very cool and the atmosphere is very nice and medieval. I liked it a lot, but I didn't like some control problems and the controls weren't flexible to me."

Chuprakov discusses his time with Kingdom Come: Deliverance and how he built on that foundation to create a better alchemy simulator. He also talks about the creation of some of the game's other mechanics, building for PC as opposed to mobile devices, the controversy behind haggling, the endgame, and more.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is currently available through Steam Early Access. For more interviews like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.