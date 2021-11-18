World of Tanks Blitz North America Cup 2021 begins Friday Who will stand as the best World of Tanks Blitz team in North America? Tune in this weekend to find out.

The time for the biggest World of Tanks Blitz tournament of the year is once again drawing closer. After an exciting 2020 playoff campaign, the Blitz Cup has returned. The 2021 regionals will welcome the best teams across World of Tanks Blitz, as they go at it for a share of a $50,000 USD prize pool. The Asia and CIS regions have had their turn and now it's North America's turn. Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 World of Tanks Blitz North America Cup.

The 2021 World of Tanks Blitz North American regional championship will run on November 18 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and November 19 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. This is the last of the four regional championships. The following four teams are still alive and will meet in the Blitz North America Cup tournament:

[JKR] Jokers

[PURPL] Leverage

[RGN] Reign

[PRAMO] Battle Buddies

Here's how the prizes will be allocated across the top four teams (all monetary amounts in USD):

1st place: $25,000, 10 million credits, 24,000 gold, 200,000 Free XP, and a unique clan logo

2nd place: $15,000, 8 million credits, 18,000 gold, 170,000 Free XP, and a unique clan logo

3rd place: $7,000, 7 million credits, 14,000 gold, 130,000 Free XP, and a unique clan logo

4th place: $3,000, 6 million credits, 12,000 gold, and 100,000 Free XP

The Upper Bracket Semi-Finals will see the Jokers face the Battle Buddies. The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of the Leverage versus the Reign. This is a double elimination tournament, where two battles are held on the same map with the spawn point swapped after the first battle. All maps will be played in the "Supremacy" game mode. All matches will be best-of-seven.

Those who tune in can also earn rewards for their copy of World of Tanks Blitz. These include Super Cups, Flames, Rare Free XP boosters, Rare Cooldown boosters, a Rare permanent avatar, a certificate for x3 XP, a Premium Account, or a certificate for the Vertigo Rare camouflage for vehicles of any Tier. Viewers also have a chance to win the powerful Action X, Centurion Mk. 5/1, or the Progetto 46. Account rewards are not issued when viewing the tournament on YouTube or Nintendo Switch. You must watch all the action on the Tournaments portal of the World of Tanks Blitz website.

Be sure to bookmark the World of Tanks Blitz North America Cup tournament page, so that you can keep up with the latest on this four-way dance. Find out who will represent North America in the World of Tanks Blitz Cup world finals later this year.