ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 100 - Another citizen who isn't ready for some football Let's kickoff more skankcore64, the quest to complete every N64 game released in North America with Bryan.

Good evening to all my Shacknews friends on this side of the planet. It's Wednesday night in North America which means it's time for yet another fine episode of skankcore64, my trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in this region. We have more NFL Quarterback Club 99 coming your way at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 10:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 100 - Another citizen who isn't ready for some football

In the last episode, the preseason was finally completed for good this time, and I escaped with a perfect 4-0 record with one bye week. I played through the first three games of the regular season, sticking with my new choice of the Denver Broncos. It was probably a good decision for me to use one of the best teams in the game since I already had one very close call. My second game against Dallas was far closer than any I have played so far, with my Broncs coming through with a narrow 7-3 victory.

Tonight I'll be celebrating my 100th episode of skankcore64, however, there's no time for frivolous festivities. I had thought about putting together some kind of clipshow or top 10 games I've played so far, but the brutal truth is that I'm only 26 games into a 296 game library. Of course, The Jacket™ will be making an appearance for the duration of tonight's show, so if you haven't caught my special threads yet, tonight is a perfect chance to scope it out. Get your tabs loaded to Shacknews Twitch, there's early 3D gaming to do!

Thank you so much to everyone that has skanked over to the channel for 100 episodes of skankcore64. You've all picked it up for Shacknews in a very major way and made my journey thus far an unforgettable one. It's taken over a year for me to get to this point and a lot of you have been there to support me the entire way.