Windjammers 2 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass on console & PC Alongside the reveal of two new characters, Windjammers 2 was announced to be coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

We’re still chomping at the bit waiting for the release of Windjammers 2, but at least as we wait, Dotemu has more reveals for us. In the most recent trailer, we got a look at two new character reveals for the game, but we also learned that Windjammers 2 will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass on console and PC when it launches, complete with crossplay between Xbox and PC versions.

The latest reveals for Windjammers 2 were shared in a new trailer on the Dotemu YouTube channel on November 17, 2021. Jordi Costa is a returning powerhouse capable of sliding cross court to make a catch while Sammy Ho is a new character hailing from China that brings nimble mobility and some of the trickiest throws to the court. Both characters will join the roster on Day One of launch. Also on Day One will be Windjammers 2’s inclusion in Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles and Windows PC, where players will be able to enjoy crossplay with each other. Crossplay will not extend to PlayStation, Switch, or Stadia, but PS4 and PS5 will be able to play together.

Windjammers 2 has promised to be one of the most interesting arcade-style sports titles coming and Dotemu makes it look better with each new reveal. We had a lot of fun checking out the rollback netplay capabilities of the game earlier this year in the Steam Game Festival 2021 demo. Dotemu has also been sharing new features and characters left and right for the game.

We still don’t have a release date for Windjammers 2 just yet, but Xbox Game Pass inclusion is likely going to delight a lot of would-be players. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details and reveals from Dotemu.