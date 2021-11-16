Streamlabs Studio launches to boost console-based streamers on Twitch Streamlabs has partnered with Twitch to launch Streamlabs Studio, starting on Xbox platforms.

As streaming has grown more and more popular, so too has the need for tools to do it on consoles like Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, as well as PC. Normally it requires a capture card and that doesn’t even include the effort that goes into creating a quality-looking production. Streamlabs has partnered with Twitch to offer a suite of tools to console-based streamers to help with just this. With Twitch’s partnership, Streamlabs Studio was launched, starting on Xbox.

Streamlabs and Twitch announced their partnership and the launch of Streamlabs Studio on Xbox on November 16, 2021. The program is meant to offer Xbox streamers the means to access Streamlabs suite of tools and services and utilize it for boosting stream quality. Users can log in to Streamlabs to customize their streams and then broadcast via console through Streamlabs on Twitch, utilizing their own preference of widgets, customized overlays, and webcam through the service. Perhaps just as importantly, Streamlabs Studio allows users to broadcast their gameplay and livestream production without use of a capture card that would otherwise be necessary for a proper setup. Now, users can manage their stream via a smartphone or tablet logged into the Streamlabs Studio website.

Today, we are thrilled to announce a partnership with @Twitch to bring you #StreamlabsStudio!



Now you can turn your #Xbox gameplay into an entire live stream production by adding alerts, overlays, & widgets without a PC or capture card!



Learn more: https://t.co/ZHqVbrpMlX

Streamlabs' Head of Product Ashray Urs was thrilled to be able to offer console-based streamers new flexibility and utility by way of Streamlabs Studio.

“Live streaming gives viewers unprecedented access to their favorite creators. Real-time viewer engagement via chat and alerts create incredible shared experiences,” Urs said in a statement. “In the past, creating professional broadcasts and engaging viewers from a console has been challenging. With Streamlabs Studio, you can transform console gameplay into a high-quality live stream production with viewer engagement tools to interact with your community.”

Streamlabs Studio is a subscription service and begins at $4.99 USD a month or $49.99 for a year. It will be confined to availability on Xbox for the time being. If it expands to further platforms, we’ll cover the update here at Shacknews.