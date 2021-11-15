ShackStream: Indie-licious goes to the school of duck & dodge in Dodgeball Academia On this Indie-licious ShackStream, class is in session and the lessons are dizzying as we dive into Pocket Trap's Dodgeball Academia!

Ringaling, friendos. The bell is chiming and it’s time to get to class. Today’s lesson will be dodging, dipping, ducking, diving, and dodging, and what better place to learn such a lesson than on a fresh ShackStream episode of Indie-licious as we dive into the colorful school of Dodgeball Academia. Join us, won’t you?

Dodgeball Academia comes to us from the developers at Pocket Trap and publishers at Humble Games. It came out on August 5, 2021, and is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Everywhere basically! This isn’t just a dodgeball game. It’s a dodgeball journey! As Otto, you’ll join an academy and go on an RPG-style adventure, leveling up, gathering companions, and upgrading skills to become the ultimate dodgeball champion.

Join us as we start class with Dodgeball Academia on this week’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:55 p.m. PT / 4:55 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

It’s the first day of school on Indie-licious and we’re trading books for high-velocity balls in Dodgeball Academia. Join us as we go live with the game shortly.