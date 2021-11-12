Fix Error Code 2002G - Battlefield 2042 Here's a potential quick fix for Error Code: 2002G in Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 is now in the hands of gamers around the globe, and many of those gamers are running into errors and crashes and other problems. One issue that plagues quite a few people is Error Code: 2002G. In this guide, I’ll give you a potential fix that worked immediately for me.

Error Code 2002G

To potentially fix Error Code 2002G, disable crossplay in Battlefield 2042. To do this, complete the following steps:

Make sure you’re not in a party, even by yourself

Select Options

Select General

Set Cross-Play to Off

It's vital to note that if you are in a party, you will not have the ability to disable crossplay. You must navigate to your party and leave it, at which point the option to disable crossplay will be there. Once you do that, you should hopefully stop getting Error Code: 2002G. This worked immediately for me. Prior to disabling crossplay, I was getting that error message every time I tried to play All-Out Warfare - Conquest. In fact, my entire squad was getting this. We figured it was something to do with our party, but even after all my squad mates departed, I got the error trying to load in solo. Once I disabled crossplay, I was immediately able to join an All-Out Warfare - Conquest match in seconds. It appears EA is having a problem with crossplay when it comes to Battlefield 2042, at least for some players.

Now, I can’t say for sure that Error Code: 2002G is going to be fixed every time by disabling crossplay. The error could very well have a few different causes. If this doesn’t fix it for you, the next step would be to reach out to EA directly via their support page. You could go down the Google rabbit hole as you’ve done to get here, and it’s possible other sites and players can provide further information and fixes. Just be wary of any intrusive fixes that aren’t directly from EA.

For more help, visit our Battlefield 2042 topic page, where we’ll be helping you with everything from Error Code: 2002G, to guides on how to play each mode and become the best shooter you can be.