How to watch the Steam Deck Steamworks Virtual Conference Here's how you can watch the Steamworks Virtual Conference: Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck was one of the most interesting gaming hardware announcements in recent memory. Created by Valve, this handheld system will let players take their Steam library on the go. We know that there will be a lot of games optimized for the Steam Deck, and we’re set to learn more about the handheld at the upcoming Steamworks Virtual Conference. Let’s look at how you can watch it.

Watch the Steam Deck Steamworks Virtual Conference here

The Steamworks Virtual Conference: Steam Deck will take place today, November 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the Steamworks Development page. In order to watch, you’ll need to join the Steamworks Development group, as it will be an exclusive stream for those members. It will likely be posted on the Steamworks YouTube page after, as these events usually are. The event is mainly targeted at game developers and teaching them how they can better optimize their games to work on the Steam Deck. Valve has also revealed the different focus points of the livestream:

Steam Deck Hardware

Development without a dev-kit

Steam on Deck

Proton Support

Steam Input

Steam Deck Verified

APU deep dive with AMD

After each of these segments, Valve will have a brief Q&A period where they will take questions from viewers. Though the conference is specifically meant to better educate developers on how they can make games for the Steam Deck, there’s a chance we’ll hear a few previously unknown details about Valve’s handheld gaming system.

The Steam Deck made waves when Valve revealed it earlier this year. Originally planned to launch at the end of this year, it was recently announced that the Steam Deck’s release had been delayed to February 2022, as production shortages continue to be a hurdle for consumer electronics. For any future news on the Steam Deck, stick with us here on Shacknews.