Fortnite x Naruto crossover teased by Epic Games Naruto characters may soon be making their way to Fortnite's Battle Royale Island.

At this point, it’s hard to name large entertainment franchises that have not collaborated with Fortnite in any capacity. Seemingly every week, Epic Games has a new surprise up its sleeve, adding iconic pop culture characters and locations to its famously popular battle royale game. Now, another beloved property will soon be getting the Fortnite treatment, as a Naruto crossover has been teased by Epic Games.

Epic Games first teased Naruto content for Fortnite with a post to the game’s Twitter account. The image simply depicts the Fortnite and Naruto logos across a blue sky. Beneath the logos are the words “Believe it!,” which was Naruto’s catch phrase throughout the anime. We also see the date “11.16.21,” which means the full reveal is likely coming on Tuesday of next week.

If you’re keeping score at home, this is now the fourth Fortnite collaboration that was originally revealed during the Apple vs Epic Games court case that has come to fruition. Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and J. Balvin were on that list and have all received in-game skins as well as other content in the time since. Samus Aran, Katniss Everdeen, and Lady Gaga were also on that list of names, but there’s yet to be any news in regards to them.

It’s likely that we’ll see at least a skin for Naruto as a part of the collaboration. Perhaps Sasuke or another popular character from the show will make an appearance as well. It’s also a safe bet that there will be other tie-in cosmetics, and even potential map changes and a new item. We won’t have to wait very long to learn for sure, as Epic Games will pull the curtain back on its Fortnite x Naruto collaboration on November 16, 2021. For more on the new content coming to Fortnite, Shacknews is your place.