ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 97 - Look, are you ready for some football? Bryan wants to know if you're ready for some football on skankcore64, a journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America.

Electronic sports and skankcore64 collide with more of my quest to complete every N64 game from the North American region. A new adventure begins with the second sports game on the show, this time on the gridiron in Quarterback Club '99. Don't miss the snap when I start the next game at 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 97 - Look, are you ready for some football?

On the last episode of skankcore64, the few remaining corridors and rooms of Resident Evil 2 fell before the might of a playthrough on easy with a stockpile of items and weapons. Claire Scenario A was completed after exploring the factory and Umbrella labs, sequencing a vaccine for the G-Virus, taking down multiple forms of Mr. X, and saving Sherry with Leon amidst a self-destruct sequence. It was quite the explosive finale, so check out the VOD if you missed the livestream!

With another excellent title added to the skankcore64 Game Counter™, I wanted to make sure I was performing my due diligence and tackling some of the less desirable of the N64 lot, sports simulation games. Annual release sports games are sure to crowd any section of your local retro game shop, wallowing away unloved and unplayed.

No game will go unplayed on skankcore64 and I figured it was time for another sports sim after the initial foray I made back in episodes 15 through 20 with NHL Breakaway '99. Given the season, it seems only fitting to become the 12th man behind the triple-pronged controller and finish a football game for the first time ever. It's time for some Monday night football on Shacknews Twitch, so get those tabs ready for kickoff!

