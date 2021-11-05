ABetterUbisoft creates petition to raise awareness of demands Employees at Ubisoft call out the company for failing to acknowledge its demands.

Ubisoft has been one of the many video game companies caught in scandals of harassment and mistreatment in the workplace. Earlier this year, employees at the studio formed ABetterUbisoft, a group fighting for better working conditions. It’s been 100 days since the group first laid out their demands for company leadership, and they’ve yet to be met. Now, members of ABetterUbisoft have started a petition to help raise awareness.

Earlier today, members of ABetterUbisoft took to the group’s Twitter account in order to give an update for their fight for better working conditions. “None of our demands have been met,” the tweet reads. They also directly call out company CEO Yves Guillemot, saying that they’re disappointed in him. The group is encouraging its supporters to sign a new petition as a means to raise awareness for their cause.

100 days ago we signed our open letter and set out our four key demands. None of our demands have been met. So today we’re launching a new petition, open for ALL our supporters to signhttps://t.co/dqmQV96FOm

Please sign and share!#ABetterUbisoft #EndAbuseInGaming pic.twitter.com/tpTU3mfeaz — ABetterUbisoft (@ABetterUbisoft) November 5, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, ABetterUbisoft shares its specific demands from the company, which are as follows:

Stop promoting and moving known offenders from studio to studio, team to team with no repercussions.

We want a collective seat at the table, to have a meaningful say in how Ubisoft as a company moves forward from here.

Cross-industry collaboration, to agree on a set of ground rules and processes that all studios can use to handle these offences in the future.

This collaboration must heavily involve employees in non-management positions and union representatives.

It was earlier this year that ABetterUbisoft was formed, following a lack of action after a number of allegations came out against leadership at the studio back in 2020. Just last week, ABetterUbisoft published a letter in which they called the company’s response to its demands “weak.” For future updates, be sure to keep up with ABetterUbisoft on social media.