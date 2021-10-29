#ABetterUbisoft calls out Ubisoft's 'weak' response to key employee demands Ubisoft workers have spoken out against the company's response to its demands to improve the workplace.

Last year, Ubisoft employees sparked a movement when they exposed stories of harassment and discrimination at the video game company. A few months ago, that story came back into the spotlight when employees said that not much had changed at Ubisoft since the original claims were made, laying out new demands to improve the workplace culture. Now, the workers have issued another statement, in which they call Ubisoft’s response “weak.”

Members of the #ABetterUbisoft movement made a post to the group’s Twitter account as a response to a recent acknowledgement made by the video game company on the matter. “There were some welcome acknowledgements in the presentation of management failures in both the consistency of the complaints process and lack of communication with some of the whistleblowers and witnesses,” the letter reads, referencing a recent internal presentation at Ubisoft. “Beyond that however, there was no new information nor any steps to meet our demands.”

76 days later, Ubisoft offers a weak response to our key demands. We have the following statement.#EndAbuseInGaming #ABetterUbisoft pic.twitter.com/4IL4AjhjgP — ABetterUbisoft (@ABetterUbisoft) October 29, 2021

The members of ABU say that Ubisoft has still yet to detail the steps it’s going to take in order to end harassment and descrimination at the company. They go on to reference the recent initiatives announced by Activision Blizzard in order to foster a more diverse and inclusive company. Although Acti-Blizz clearly still has a long way to go, ABU members want their company to lay out a detailed game plan for changes in the future.

You offer nothing more than your assurance that all investigations are impartial, all sanctions are appropriate and theat victims and witnesses are protected, while offering us no evidence, involvement, or oversight in any part of the process.

The employees end the letter by once again asking for their demands to be met. If you want to keep up with their fight, be sure to follow the Twitter account for ABetterUbisoft.