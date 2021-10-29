New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

#ABetterUbisoft calls out Ubisoft's 'weak' response to key employee demands

Ubisoft workers have spoken out against the company's response to its demands to improve the workplace.
Donovan Erskine
1

Last year, Ubisoft employees sparked a movement when they exposed stories of harassment and discrimination at the video game company. A few months ago, that story came back into the spotlight when employees said that not much had changed at Ubisoft since the original claims were made, laying out new demands to improve the workplace culture. Now, the workers have issued another statement, in which they call Ubisoft’s response “weak.”

Members of the #ABetterUbisoft movement made a post to the group’s Twitter account as a response to a recent acknowledgement made by the video game company on the matter. “There were some welcome acknowledgements in the presentation of management failures in both the consistency of the complaints process and lack of communication with some of the whistleblowers and witnesses,” the letter reads, referencing a recent internal presentation at Ubisoft. “Beyond that however, there was no new information nor any steps to meet our demands.”

The members of ABU say that Ubisoft has still yet to detail the steps it’s going to take in order to end harassment and descrimination at the company. They go on to reference the recent initiatives announced by Activision Blizzard in order to foster a more diverse and inclusive company. Although Acti-Blizz clearly still has a long way to go, ABU members want their company to lay out a detailed game plan for changes in the future.

The employees end the letter by once again asking for their demands to be met. If you want to keep up with their fight, be sure to follow the Twitter account for ABetterUbisoft.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

