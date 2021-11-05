Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 5: Mass Effect for N7 Day

Now that the spooks and spectres of Halloween have returned to the afterlife for another year, it means things are back to normal on the sales front. However, there are a few discounted games worth checking out this weekend. For example, while Halloween is over, it's almost time to celebrate N7 Day. That means if you've held back on picking up the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, this is your time to pick it up. It's on sale right now on both Steam and Origin.

Elsewhere, Steam still has a nice discount on Bravely Default 2, as well as a full sale on THQ Nordic's best racing games. GOG.com is offering the best of the Metro franchise. The Humble Store wants you to know that Crime Pays with their latest promotion, plus the new Humble Choice titles have rolled in for November. Lastly, if you missed out on Resident Evil Village over the last few weeks, there's one last chance to grab it at a discount. Fanatical has RE Village, as well as a slew of other Capcom titles, on sale right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Connect and save! Subscribe to Epic Games emails and you'll receive a $10 Epic Coupon so that you can save on a future purchase! Offer ends November 15!

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, The Big Con, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, Pong Quest, Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1, Can't Drive This, Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition, Wingspan, Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure, Tech Support: Error Unknown, MachiaVillain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror Complete Edition, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Due Process, House Flipper, Project Wingman, Wingspan, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, SimpleRockets 2, Timelie, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, and Mobius Front '83. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episodes 1 and 2, Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing, Sonic Adventure DX, and Sonic Adventure 2 with the Battle Mode DLC. Pay more than the average $8.22 for Sonic Lost World, Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection, and the Sonic Mania Encore DLC. Pay more than $10 to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces Digital Bonus Edition, and Team Sonic Racing. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West. Pay more than the average $8.12 to get Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Miscreated, and GRIP: Combat Racing (w/Vintek Garage Pack, Cygon Garage Kit, Terra Garage Pack, and Nyvoss Garage Kit DLCs). Pay $11 to also receive Second Extinction, Visage, and Bigfoot. These activate on Steam. (Bigfoot is currently in Early Access.)

Or pay $1 for How to Survive 2. Pay more than the average $13.49 to get Dead In Vinland, Die Young, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. Pay $15 to also receive The Wild Eight, Breathedge, and SCUM. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for One Finger Death Punch 2. Pay more than the average $11.89 to get Slap City and Mortal Kombat XL. Pay $12 to also receive Killer Instinct, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, and SoulCalibur 6 (w/Humble Store coupons for both Season Passes). These activate on Steam.

Origin

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.99 (33% off)

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.