Pokemon TCG gets new VSTAR cards & mechanics in its latest expansion VSTAR cards and moves are meant to be one-time-per-match use and can change the tide of battle.

For as long as the Pokemon Trading Card Game has been around, The Pokemon Company continues to innovate and play around with mechanics in the game even now. Another new set of cards is coming to the game in the form of Pokemon Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars and with this set comes the concept of Pokemon VSTAR cards. These cards bring abilities that can altogether change the tide of a match, but can also only be used once per match. It will take a clever hand to know when to play them.

The Pokemon Company announced the Pokemon VSTAR cards as part of its new Pokemon Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars fairly recently on the game’s official website. With Brilliant Stars booster packs coming into play, player’s should be on the lookout for new Pokemon VSTAR cards. Pokemon VSTAR must be evolved from an appropriate Pokemon V, and each of them brings with them a VSTAR Power, an attack or ability with crucial implications. For instance, Arceus VSTAR’s ability allows you to look through your deck and choose two cards to bring into your hand at will.

In addition to featuring all-new art and abilities, VSTAR cards all feature intense powers. Charizard allows you to free up two energies from it once in play.

Pokemon VSTAR Powers are meant to be top-tier - so good that there is a rule built in that only one VSTAR Power can used by a player for the duration of the match. That said, the Pokemon VSTAR itself is also quite good, featuring high damage attacks, health, and offering two prize cards if somehow defeated. With the launch of Pokemon Sword & Shield Brilliant Stars booster packs, four Pokemon VSTAR cards will come into play, including Arceus, Charizard, Shaymin, and Whimsicott. Brilliant Stars also has the following cards to look out for when it launches on February 25, 2022:

20 Pokémon V and 15 full-art Pokémon V

Three new Pokémon VMAX

22 Trainer cards and six full-art Supporter cards

One new Special Energy card

