League of Legends, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics are coming to the Epic Games Store As a part of a new collaboration, Riot Games is bringing its biggest games to the Epic Games Store.

Today, Riot Games and Epic Games announced a fascinating collaboration. In celebration of Arcane, Jinx from League of Legends and the upcoming animated series is joining Fortnite as a playable character. However, that’s not the end of the deal between the two gaming companies. League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra are all coming to the Epic Games Store.

It was announced today that Riot Games would be bringing its portfolio of PC titles to the Epic Games Store. All of the games are free-to-play, so fans won’t worry about having to make any purchases. Players will presumably still use their Riot ID in order to log in. Previously, games like League of Legends and Valorant were only available through Riot Games’ proprietary launcher.

If you’re somebody that just prefers to have all of your games in one place, and you tend to use the Epic Games Store for your purchases, then this is a move that may benefit you.

Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store spoke about the news. “Riot Games is one of the world’s best developers and creators of groundbreaking entertainment franchises. We’re excited they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store.”

This is the first collaboration between Riot and Epic Games, and is an extension of the RiotX Arcane celebration in order to promote and generate hype for Arcane, the upcoming Netflix show based on League of Legends. Jinx, a LoL character that stars in Arcane, is coming to Fortnite as the first Champion to be playable in another video game.