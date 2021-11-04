Jinx comes to Fortnite with RiotX Arcane and Epic Games collaboration League of Legends Champion Jinx is getting a Fortnite skin in celebration of Arcane.

Arcane is the upcoming animated netflix series based on the world of League of Legends, featuring characters from the wildly popular video game. Ahead of its premiere, Riot Games has been hosting RiotX Arcane, a multi-game crossover that sees LoL content coming to other games from the developer. Now, one of the biggest games in the world is joining in on the fun. Fortnite is receiving RiotX Arcane content, including a new Jinx skin.

Epic Games and Riot Games announced their collaboration today with a new trailer. When the Fortnite Item Shop resets on November 4 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, players will be able to purchase the Jinx Outfit. In addition to Jinx herself, the following items will also be available:

Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe

Jinxed Spray

Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling

Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track

Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen

Katchoo! Loading Screen

This marks the first time that a League of Legends Champion is becoming a playable character in another game. Jinx joins the likes of Master Chief, Kratos, and Lara Croft as the video game icons that have made their way to Fortnite.

Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games commented on the news. “Fortnite has executed high profile collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing players content that enriches their experience both in and out of game, a dedication we share and admire. We hope fans will enjoy seeing Jinx, one of our most iconic League of Legends champions, in Fortnite to celebrate the launch of Arcane.”

Jinx coming to Fortnite is just one aspect of the collaboration between Riot Games and Epic Games. It was also announced today that Riot will be bringing League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra to the Epic Games Store. It’s all in celebration of Arcane, which stars Jinx as well as other League characters, and premieres on Netflix on November 6.