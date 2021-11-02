New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) execs don't address ABetterABK union demands during Q3 2021 earnings call

The Activision Blizzard earnings call concluded with no mention of AbetterABK.
Donovan Erskine
1

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has taken up a lot of the news over the last several months as allegations of harassment and discrimination have come against the company, which resulted serious legal action. Following this, employees got together to create ABetterABK, a group dedicated to improving the work environment for all. After calling for acknowledgement from CEO Bobby Kotick, there was no mention of ABetterABK during the Q3 2021 earnings call.

The Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 earrings call took place on November 2, 2021. During the call, executives of the gaming company talked about its financial performance over Q3, which saw it beat expectations. They also talked about other important aspects of Activision Blizzard’s business, but there was no mention of the group of employees looking to create a better work environment.

In the days leading up to the earnings call, ABetterABK shared an open message to CEO Bobby Kotick, where they asked him to publicly acknowledge the group and its demands as a means to hold him accountable. It would seem that Kotick and company have opted against doing this.

Admittedly, it was a longshot that Bobby Kotick, or the other executives at Activision Blizzard, would directly acknowledge ABetterABK during the earnings call. That said, it’s still a disappointment to members of that group and those supporting them in their fight.

Though he didn’t mention ABetterABK, you can read Bobby Kotick’s full statement during the conference call here on Shacknews. In the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 2021 earnings report, we also learned that the company is planning to invest $250 million over the next 10 years as it looks to create more opportunities for under-represented groups.

