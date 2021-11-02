Activision Blizzard reveals $250 million plan for increased under-represented group opportunities Activision Blizzard has announced its plans to invest in creating more opportunities for under-represented groups at the company.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released its Q3 2021 earnings report today, where it boasted profits over the last few months. This comes despite major controversy following allegations of harassment and discrimination at the video game company, as well as a lawsuit. Though Activision Blizzard was rather quiet about the ongoing situation, the company announced a $250 million plan to increase opportunities for under-represented groups over the next 10 years.

Activision Blizzard revealed its $250 million initiative in the Q3 2021 earnings report that it shared earlier today. “We plan to invest an additional $250 million over the next 10 years in initiatives that foster expanded opportunities in gaming and technology for under-represented communities.” The company doesn’t get very specific about what these opportunities will be, but the wording makes it sound like this initiative will expand beyond just workers at Acti-Blizz.

Activision Blizzard pulled in $639 million in Q3 2021, making its 10-year pledge of $250 million just less than half of what it made over the past few months. In addition to the initiative to create more opportunities, Activision Blizzard also announced that it will be “implementing the requirement for a diverse slate of candidates for all full-time open positions.” This all came from the Commitment to a Safe, Inclusive Working Environment section of the company’s earning report, which is a clear response to many of the claims about employees of minority backgrounds being discriminated against and not having equal opportunities.

Activision Blizzard will invest $250 million over the next 10 years into creating more opportunities for under-represented groups in gaming, as well as institute a requirement for diverse candidates for open roles. Despite some strong controversy, the gaming company actually beat revenue expectations in its Q3 earnings. For more on the situation surrounding Activision Blizzard, pay a visit to their dedicated topic page on Shacknews.