Listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 2021 earnings conference call here

Its earnings report season, as companies across the gaming and tech industries are putting together reports to inform shareholders how they financially performed over the past quarter, as well as set the expectations for the coming months. One of these companies is Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which has had no shortage of press over the last half year. With controversy continuing to swirl around one of gaming’s most influential names, Activision Blizzard is set to give its Q3 2021 earnings report today. Here’s how you can listen.

Listen to the Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 earnings conference call here

The Activision Blizzard Q3 2021 earnings conference call will take place today, November 2, 2021, roughly around 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the entire call live on our Twitch channel, and will begin streaming promptly at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream using the video embed above.

Just days ago, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick published an open letter in which he detailed the steps that the company was taking in order to foster a less abusive and more inclusive work environment. It was here that he also revealed that he had requested a pay cut of the state minimum $62,500 salary. It will be interesting to see how the allegations and legal troubles facing Activision Blizzard are reflected in its earnings call. Many will also be tuning in, curious to hear if Bobby Kotick or any other executive speaks about the controversy at length.

That’s how you can listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 2021 earnings conference call. If you like to keep up with the financial side of the business world, consider following our Twitch channel and turning notifications on, as we stream most major tech and gaming earnings calls.