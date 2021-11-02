Does Call of Duty: Vanguard have crossplay multiplayer? Read up on Call of Duty: Vanguard and its crossplay multiplayer and cross-progression functionality.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is taking the shooter community by storm and players want to know if it includes crossplay. What once seemed like a pipedream is now almost a common occurrence in online video games. Those that were hoping for Call of Duty: Vanguard to have crossplay will no doubt be pleased, and likely surprised, by the lengths Sledgehammer Games has gone to.

Does Call of Duty: Vanguard have crossplay?

Yes, Call of Duty: Vanguard does have crossplay between the multiple platforms. That means players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 can all get into the same party and play together in the same match. This is no doubt a surprise, and a good one at that, for a lot of Call of Duty players. While crossplay has been kicking around for a while, Vanguard marks a major milestone for the franchise.

Not only does CoD: Vanguard feature crossplay, it also boasts cross-progression. This is fantastic news for players that like to shift between platforms to play. You can start your session on your Xbox console and then shift to PC and all your progression and stats will come with you.

Sledgehammer Games has done a great job at delivering this information to players. The team gave a solid overview of the crossplay systems in a blog post in August of 2021. Players also got to experience crossplay during Call of Duty: Vanguard’s open beta.

Now that you know Call of Duty: Vanguard has crossplay multiplayer, you can rest easy knowing that you don't need to be too picky about which platform you purchase the game on. Whether you're on PC or console, you'll still be able to play with your friends even if they're on another system.