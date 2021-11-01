Amazon plans to launch internet satellites by late 2022 Amazon is aiming to get in the business of internet satellites next year.

Amazon has made efforts to expand its services over the last several years, planting its flag in just about every aspect of entertainment and home life. Now, the massive company will look to build upon its services even more as it looks to become an internet service provider. Amazon has announced a plan to launch a series of internet satellites at the end of 2022.

Amazon detailed its Project Kuiper initiative in a release on November 1, 2021. In Q4 2021, Amazon is going to begin launching internet satellites into space. This is likely a move to compete with Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet satellite company. It’s just the latest chapter in a brewing rivalry between CEOs Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. The company’s goal is to launch a network of 3,236 satellites into space.

“We’ll soon be ready to see how [the satellites] perform in space,” Said Amazon vice president of technology Rajeev Badyal. “There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment.” Just like Starlink, the ultimate goal of Project Kuiper is to deliver high-speed internet to customers all over the globe. Amazon is planning to invest $10 billion into the project.

Project Kuiper is set to begin in the final months of 2022, with Amazon sending internet satellites into space. Interestingly enough, this project has seemingly nothing to do with Blue Origin, Bezos’ space exploration company, which just recently announced its plans to open up a private space station. For more on the latest business ventures from Amazon, stick with us here on Shacknews.